Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.13.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABUS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.66. Arbutus Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $6.50.

Arbutus Biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 121.30% and a negative net margin of 352.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABUS. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

