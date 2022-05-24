Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Given New $8.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 53.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Arcturus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $17.22. 10,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,351. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.24. The stock has a market cap of $454.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.79.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.50). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.94% and a negative net margin of 1,282.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.15) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 56.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,883 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after buying an additional 159,019 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 190.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after buying an additional 142,633 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,115,000 after purchasing an additional 132,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,122,000 after purchasing an additional 120,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.