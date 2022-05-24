Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Insider Michael Lewis Smith Acquires 54,000 Shares

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) insider Michael Lewis Smith acquired 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,960. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ares Capital stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,123,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,995,231. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.92.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.12 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 75.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARCC. StockNews.com raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.0% in the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,667,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,213,000 after purchasing an additional 112,030 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Ares Capital by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,822,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,184,000 after buying an additional 496,543 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,344,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $91,013,000 after buying an additional 30,284 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,722,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $77,995,000 after buying an additional 516,711 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,142,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,578,000 after acquiring an additional 94,700 shares in the last quarter. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

