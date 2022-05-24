Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ARBK. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Argo Blockchain from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Argo Blockchain from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Argo Blockchain to $25.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Argo Blockchain from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Argo Blockchain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARBK traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $5.61. 65,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.39. Argo Blockchain has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.94.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARBK. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,354,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,400,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $421,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $800,000. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,600,000. Institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

