Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Compass Point

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Compass Point to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Compass Point’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 332.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ARBK. Barclays lowered their price objective on Argo Blockchain from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Argo Blockchain from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Argo Blockchain from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Argo Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Argo Blockchain in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.78.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ARBK traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $5.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,761. Argo Blockchain has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,354,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,400,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth $421,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth $800,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter worth $1,600,000. Institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Argo Blockchain (Get Rating)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.