Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Director Albert T. Adams Acquires 25,000 Shares

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) Director Albert T. Adams purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $148,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ ARHS traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.36. 395,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,644. Arhaus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.79.
Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $246.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.98 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.
About Arhaus (Get Rating)
Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.
