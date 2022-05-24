Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.63.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Aritzia from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Aritzia from C$70.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of Aritzia stock opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.00. Aritzia has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $49.33.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts, tops, bodysuits, shirts, blouses, sweaters, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, skirts, jackets, blazers, jackets, coats, shoes, and accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

