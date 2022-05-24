Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.08–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $105.00 million-$115.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.63 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARLO shares. BWS Financial raised their target price on Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arlo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.25.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

ARLO opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $592.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.64. Arlo Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $11.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.67.

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.42 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.56% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arlo Technologies will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 148.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 85.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 325,020 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 15.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 130.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 148.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 51,232 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.