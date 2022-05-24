Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.11.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. TheStreet downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 1,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $129,825.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,990.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2,013.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth $39,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $82.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.02. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $79.64 and a 52 week high of $118.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.61 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.89%.

About Armstrong World Industries (Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

