Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arrow Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company. They own two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as two non-bank subsidiaries, the operations of which are not significant. They own directly or indirectly all voting stock of all its subsidiaries. The business of the Company consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its bank subsidiaries. “

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arrow Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of AROW traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.27. 13,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,623. Arrow Financial has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $38.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $516.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.21.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 13.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 71.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Arrow Financial by 52.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Arrow Financial by 14.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. 43.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrow Financial (AROW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.