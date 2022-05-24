Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Price Target Cut to $66.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $90.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 89.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.29 on Tuesday, hitting $34.76. 5,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,416. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $27.87 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.30. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.15 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 26.77% and a negative net margin of 42.44%. The company’s revenue was up 362.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

