Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ARWR. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.05. 577,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,416. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.07 and a beta of 1.41. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $27.87 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.66 and its 200-day moving average is $53.30.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 26.77% and a negative net margin of 42.44%. The business had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 362.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,014,000 after purchasing an additional 147,021 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,718,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $446,943,000 after purchasing an additional 78,107 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,681,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,323,000 after purchasing an additional 777,184 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $203,576,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,979,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,511,000 after acquiring an additional 139,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

