Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) to Issue $0.04 Dividend

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0387 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Shares of ARESF stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARESF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.21.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

