Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target Lowered to $89.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $111.00 to $89.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 116.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ARVN. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Arvinas from $116.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.35.

ARVN stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,901. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $37.41 and a twelve month high of $108.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 2.05.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.51 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 326.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 340.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $101,856.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $1,392,582.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,205.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,446 shares of company stock worth $2,985,177 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,549,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,939,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arvinas by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,178,000 after acquiring an additional 165,086 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Arvinas by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

