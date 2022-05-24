Ashford (NYSE:AINC) & Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Critical Contrast

Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) and Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ashford and Booz Allen Hamilton’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford $388.48 million 0.13 -$9.93 million ($13.74) -1.14 Booz Allen Hamilton $7.86 billion 1.37 $608.96 million $4.19 19.35

Booz Allen Hamilton has higher revenue and earnings than Ashford. Ashford is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Booz Allen Hamilton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ashford and Booz Allen Hamilton, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford 0 0 0 0 N/A Booz Allen Hamilton 0 2 8 0 2.80

Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus price target of $96.78, suggesting a potential upside of 19.36%. Given Booz Allen Hamilton’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Booz Allen Hamilton is more favorable than Ashford.

Risk & Volatility

Ashford has a beta of 2.34, meaning that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Booz Allen Hamilton has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.0% of Ashford shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.6% of Ashford shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ashford and Booz Allen Hamilton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford -0.18% -17.44% 8.12% Booz Allen Hamilton 7.09% 54.65% 9.83%

Summary

Booz Allen Hamilton beats Ashford on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ashford Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc.(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. as of November 5, 2019.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations. It also provides analytics services, which focuses on delivering transformational solutions in the areas of artificial intelligence, such as machine learning, deep learning; data science, such as data engineering and predictive modeling; automation and decision analytics; and quantum computing. In addition, the company designs, develops, and implements solutions built on contemporary methodologies and modern architectures; delivers engineering services and solutions to define, develop, implement, sustain, and modernize complex physical systems; and provides cyber risk management solutions, such as prevention, detection, and cost effectiveness. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

