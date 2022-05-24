Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Ashland Global posted earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full-year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $5.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $6.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 40.83%. The company had revenue of $604.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ashland Global from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ashland Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,620,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,113,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 572,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,028,000 after acquiring an additional 357,736 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,798,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,509,000 after acquiring an additional 330,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,243,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,887,000 after acquiring an additional 320,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $100.79 on Tuesday. Ashland Global has a one year low of $81.93 and a one year high of $111.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.50 and its 200 day moving average is $100.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

