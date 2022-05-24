Aspen Group (ASX:APZ) Insider Buys A$56,556.40 in Stock

Aspen Group (ASX:APZ – Get Rating) insider Clive Appleton purchased 36,488 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.55 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of A$56,556.40 ($40,110.92).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54.
About Aspen Group (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.