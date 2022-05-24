Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.85.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARZGY shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €23.40 ($24.89) to €22.60 ($24.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from €21.00 ($22.34) to €20.00 ($21.28) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €19.00 ($20.21) to €18.00 ($19.15) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €18.50 ($19.68) to €18.00 ($19.15) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €23.00 ($24.47) to €23.50 ($25.00) in a report on Friday.

OTCMKTS ARZGY opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27. Assicurazioni Generali has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $11.71.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Non-Life; Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, motor third-party liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

