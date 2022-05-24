Assura (LON:AGR) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Assura (LON:AGR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 85 ($1.07) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.91% from the company’s current price.

AGR has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.01) price target on shares of Assura in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.01) price target on shares of Assura in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assura has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 79.83 ($1.00).

Assura stock opened at GBX 70.30 ($0.88) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The company has a market capitalization of £2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05. Assura has a one year low of GBX 59.28 ($0.75) and a one year high of GBX 80.60 ($1.01). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 66.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 66.96.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

