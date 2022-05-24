Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.78

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.74. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

AGR opened at GBX 70.18 ($0.88) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 66.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 66.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.05. Assura has a 12 month low of GBX 59.28 ($0.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 80.60 ($1.01).

Get Assura alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on AGR shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.01) price target on shares of Assura in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.07) price target on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.01) price target on shares of Assura in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Assura currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 79.83 ($1.00).

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.