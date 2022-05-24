ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.92.

ACLLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of ATCO from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ATCO from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

ATCO stock opened at $36.59 on Tuesday. ATCO has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $37.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.20 and its 200 day moving average is $33.74.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

