Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantia S.p.A. is a holding company with responsibility for portfolio strategies in the transport and communications infrastructures and network sectors. The company builds and operates toll motorways in Italy and internationally. Atlantia is based in Roma, Italy. “

Get Atlantia alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ATASY. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Atlantia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from €20.00 ($21.28) to €23.00 ($24.47) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Atlantia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Atlantia from €22.00 ($23.40) to €23.00 ($24.47) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

OTCMKTS ATASY traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $12.06. The stock had a trading volume of 34,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,193. Atlantia has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06.

Atlantia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 13,000 kilometers of toll motorways. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlantia (ATASY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.