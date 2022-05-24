Atlantic Securities Lowers Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $26.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Atlantic Securities to $26.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 98.17% from the company’s previous close.

SNAP has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Snap from $77.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Snap from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Snap from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Snap from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Snap from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.11.

Shares of SNAP traded down $9.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,310,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,454,352. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.23. Snap has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 43,701 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $1,041,394.83. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 774,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,452,283.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $498,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,513,582 shares of company stock valued at $43,834,483 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 305.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

