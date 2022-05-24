Atlas Arteria Limited (ASX:ALX) Insider Purchases A$29,122.80 in Stock

Atlas Arteria Limited (ASX:ALX – Get Rating) insider Fiona Beck acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$6.93 ($4.92) per share, with a total value of A$29,122.80 ($20,654.47).

Fiona Beck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 8th, Fiona Beck bought 5,000 shares of Atlas Arteria stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$6.27 ($4.45) per share, with a total value of A$31,365.00 ($22,244.68).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.15, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.25.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a positive change from Atlas Arteria’s previous Final dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Atlas Arteria’s payout ratio is currently 188.48%.

About Atlas Arteria

Atlas Arteria Limited owns, develops, and operates toll roads. It holds a 13.4% interest in 22-kilometer toll road investors partnership II (TRIP II), the concessionaire for Dulles Greenway toll road located in Virginia, the United States. The company was formerly known as Macquarie Atlas Roads Limited and changed its name to Atlas Arteria Limited in May 2018.

