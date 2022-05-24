Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATCO. Bank of America downgraded Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Get Atlas alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATCO. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Atlas during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Atlas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 690.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

ATCO stock opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average is $14.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. Atlas has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Atlas had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 13.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

Atlas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.