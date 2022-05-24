ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Price Target Increased to C$55.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 55.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$66.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cormark cut their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$68.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$59.00 price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Laurentian cut their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.71.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock opened at C$35.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$45.51. The company has a market cap of C$3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.38. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52-week low of C$29.00 and a 52-week high of C$53.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.93.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.