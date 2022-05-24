Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 23.76% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Augmedix Inc. is a provider of remote medical documentation and live clinical support. Augmedix Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Augmedix in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Augmedix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.90.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUGX traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.02. 30,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.04. Augmedix has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $6.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $75.54 million and a PE ratio of -3.37.

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Augmedix had a negative net margin of 77.52% and a negative return on equity of 251.74%. The company had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Augmedix will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Augmedix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Augmedix in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Augmedix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Augmedix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Augmedix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals.

