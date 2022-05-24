AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.33 EPS

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.70 by $3.33, RTT News reports. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $26.48 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,805.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,038.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1,976.53. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $1,367.96 and a 12 month high of $2,267.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90.

AZO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,075.11.

In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total value of $189,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,682 shares of company stock valued at $16,146,334 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $358,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in AutoZone by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,115,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

