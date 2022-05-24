AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.70 by $3.33, RTT News reports. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $26.48 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,805.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,038.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,976.53. The company has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $1,367.96 and a 12-month high of $2,267.40.

AZO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,075.11.

In related news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total transaction of $5,929,734.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,968.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,682 shares of company stock worth $16,146,334 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $358,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

