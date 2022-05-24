AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.33 EPS

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by $3.33, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $26.48 earnings per share.

AZO stock opened at $1,805.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,038.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1,976.53. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $1,367.96 and a 12-month high of $2,267.40. The company has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,682 shares of company stock valued at $16,146,334. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 11.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 16.0% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in AutoZone by 10.8% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,075.11.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

