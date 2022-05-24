AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $260.94.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVB. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NYSE:AVB opened at $204.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $197.62 and a 52 week high of $259.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 79.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

