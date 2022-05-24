Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.09-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.81 billion-$2.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.00 billion.Avaya also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.48-$0.56 EPS.

Avaya stock opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. Avaya has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The stock has a market cap of $352.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.60.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.62 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 51.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Avaya will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Avaya from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Avaya from $30.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Avaya from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Avaya from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Avaya by 4.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Avaya by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Avaya by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Avaya by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 877,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Avaya by 1,801.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

