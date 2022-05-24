AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AvePoint Inc. is a data management solutions provider. AvePoint Inc., formerly known as Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation, is based in JERSEY CITY, N.J. “

Get AvePoint alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut AvePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.49.

AVPT stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.31. 851,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,203. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.76. AvePoint has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $12.55.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.67 million. AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 29.73% and a negative net margin of 20.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AvePoint will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVPT. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of AvePoint by 192.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in AvePoint by 136.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AvePoint by 97,940.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,794 shares during the period. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AvePoint during the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

About AvePoint (Get Rating)

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AvePoint (AVPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.