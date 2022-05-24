AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s current price.
According to Zacks, “AvePoint Inc. is a data management solutions provider. AvePoint Inc., formerly known as Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation, is based in JERSEY CITY, N.J. “
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut AvePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.49.
AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.67 million. AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 29.73% and a negative net margin of 20.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AvePoint will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVPT. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of AvePoint by 192.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in AvePoint by 136.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AvePoint by 97,940.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,794 shares during the period. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AvePoint during the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.70% of the company’s stock.
About AvePoint (Get Rating)
AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.
