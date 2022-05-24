AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “

Get AvidXchange alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AvidXchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 16.90.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDX traded down 0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting 8.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,792,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,234. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of 12.29. AvidXchange has a one year low of 5.95 and a one year high of 27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported -0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.11 by -0.15. The firm had revenue of 69.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 66.06 million. Sell-side analysts predict that AvidXchange will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Praeger purchased 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 7.11 per share, with a total value of 494,145.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,324,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,536 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in AvidXchange during the 1st quarter valued at $1,305,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in AvidXchange by 7,849.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 42,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 41,840 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in AvidXchange by 8,560.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,196,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,628,000 after buying an additional 1,182,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tikvah Management LLC raised its holdings in AvidXchange by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 2,817,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,683,000 after buying an additional 561,280 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AvidXchange Company Profile (Get Rating)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AvidXchange (AVDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.