Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Avon Protection (LON:AVON – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,500 ($18.88) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.34% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Avon Protection from GBX 1,120 ($14.09) to GBX 1,040 ($13.09) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

AVON stock opened at GBX 1,025 ($12.90) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,187.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,169.14. The company has a market capitalization of £310.14 million and a P/E ratio of -15.45. Avon Protection has a 52-week low of GBX 860 ($10.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,284.09 ($41.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.71.

In other news, insider Bruce Thompson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,009 ($12.70) per share, for a total transaction of £50,450 ($63,483.08).

Avon Protection plc designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

