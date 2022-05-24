Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) versus Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Head to Head Survey

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) and Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Bodycote has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Azenta has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bodycote and Azenta’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bodycote $767.83 million 2.01 $510,000.00 N/A N/A Azenta $513.70 million 9.88 $110.75 million $29.55 2.29

Azenta has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bodycote.

Profitability

This table compares Bodycote and Azenta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bodycote N/A N/A N/A Azenta 301.05% 4.28% 3.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bodycote and Azenta, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bodycote 1 4 2 0 2.14 Azenta 0 0 3 0 3.00

Azenta has a consensus target price of $96.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.20%. Given Azenta’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Azenta is more favorable than Bodycote.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.0% of Azenta shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Azenta shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Azenta beats Bodycote on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bodycote Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy. The company also provides surface technologies, which are used to prolong the working life of components and protect from environmental factors, such as corrosion and abrasion. Its surface technologies include anodizing, ceramic, flame and combustion spraying, high velocity oxygen fuel, plasma spray, electric arc spraying, aluminide coatings, liquid coatings, and thermo-chemically formed ceramic coatings to enhance corrosion protection and wear resistance. The company serves automotive, aerospace and defense, energy, and general industrial markets. Bodycote plc was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom.

Azenta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc. provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils; instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates. The Life Sciences Services segment offers genomic services and sample repository solutions, including on-site and off-site sample storage, cold chain logistics, sample transport and collection relocation, bio-processing solutions, disaster recovery and business continuity, and biospecimen procurement services, as well as project management and consulting; and informatics provides sample intelligence software solutions, which support laboratory workflow scheduling for life science tools and instrument work cells, sample, inventory and logistics, environmental and temperature monitoring, clinical trial and consent management, and planning, data management, virtualization and visualization of sample collections. The company was formerly known as Brooks Automation, Inc. and changed its name to Azenta, Inc. in December 2021. Azenta, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Chelmsford, Massachusetts.

