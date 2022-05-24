B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (BOSC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BOSC opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 million, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.69.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

