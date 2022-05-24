B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Major Shareholder Acquires $941,692.00 in Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) major shareholder Daniel Asher bought 18,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.09 per share, for a total transaction of $941,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,370,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,663,021.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Daniel Asher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Daniel Asher bought 17,200 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.60 per share, for a total transaction of $853,120.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RILY traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.56. The stock had a trading volume of 229,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,779. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $91.24.

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $422.11 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.88%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 1,032,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,201,000 after purchasing an additional 350,551 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,598,000 after acquiring an additional 17,039 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 512,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,882,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 428,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,991,000 after acquiring an additional 56,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soviero Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 420,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,321,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

