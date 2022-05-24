Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) CEO Lorenzo Simonelli Sells 103,000 Shares

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,605,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,151,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:BKR traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.28. The stock had a trading volume of 7,961,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,242,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.59. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 218.19%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. HSBC raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.38.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes (Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.