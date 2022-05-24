Balfour Beatty plc (BBY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 26th

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Balfour Beatty stock opened at GBX 255.60 ($3.22) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 254.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 251.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of £1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.12. Balfour Beatty has a fifty-two week low of GBX 207.80 ($2.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 322.20 ($4.05).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Balfour Beatty from GBX 320 ($4.03) to GBX 330 ($4.15) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.53) target price on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

In other Balfour Beatty news, insider Philip Harrison sold 79,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.31), for a total transaction of £209,140.23 ($263,168.78). Also, insider Leo Quinn bought 78,740 shares of Balfour Beatty stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.02) per share, for a total transaction of £188,976 ($237,795.39).

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

