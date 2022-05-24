Balfour Beatty plc (BBY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 26th

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Balfour Beatty stock opened at GBX 255.60 ($3.22) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 254.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 251.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of £1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.12. Balfour Beatty has a fifty-two week low of GBX 207.80 ($2.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 322.20 ($4.05).
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Balfour Beatty from GBX 320 ($4.03) to GBX 330 ($4.15) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.53) target price on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.
About Balfour Beatty (Get Rating)
Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.
