BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BANF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of BancFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

BANF traded up $1.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.19. 131,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.18. BancFirst has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $86.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $119.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 32.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that BancFirst will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BancFirst news, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $194,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 7,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $583,428.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $412,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,589 shares of company stock worth $14,945,042 over the last 90 days. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in BancFirst by 1.9% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in BancFirst by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 12.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 5.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in BancFirst by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

