Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
BMA has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Banco Macro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.13.
BMA traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.13. 163,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,438. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.01. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Banco Macro has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $21.20.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Macro by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,189,000 after buying an additional 53,470 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 523,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 313,048 shares in the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. boosted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 242,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 54,316 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,724,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.
Banco Macro Company Profile (Get Rating)
Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.
