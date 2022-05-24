Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BanColombia is Colombia’s largest bank in terms of assets and also has the largest market participation in deposit products and loans. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CIB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Itau BBA Securities raised Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Itaú Unibanco raised Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of Bancolombia stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $37.60. The stock had a trading volume of 201,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,037. Bancolombia has a twelve month low of $27.64 and a twelve month high of $44.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.75. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bancolombia will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 1st quarter valued at $10,958,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Bancolombia by 6.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Bancolombia in the first quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Bancolombia by 165.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 72,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

