Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Shares of BOH stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.91. 191,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,111. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $73.00 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.53.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $168.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.30 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.13%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $409,805.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,681 shares in the company, valued at $18,231,181.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,784,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter valued at $654,000. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

