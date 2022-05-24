Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

NYSE BOH traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,111. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $73.00 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.53.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $168.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.30 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $409,805.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,231,181.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 29.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter valued at approximately $654,000. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

