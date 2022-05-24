Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Bank OZK reported earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $5.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $280.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.45 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 47.54% and a return on equity of 12.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OZK shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

Shares of OZK stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.90. 664,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,713. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.78. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 22,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Bank OZK by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 27,942 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

