BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.14.
BKU traded up $0.92 on Monday, hitting $40.48. 757,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.39 and its 200 day moving average is $42.21. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $48.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.24.
In other BankUnited news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $27,529.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BankUnited by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.
BankUnited Company Profile (Get Rating)
BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.
