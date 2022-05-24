BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.14.

BKU traded up $0.92 on Monday, hitting $40.48. 757,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.39 and its 200 day moving average is $42.21. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $48.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.24.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). BankUnited had a net margin of 35.89% and a return on equity of 12.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BankUnited news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $27,529.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BankUnited by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

