BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.14.

NYSE BKU traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.48. 757,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,915. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $48.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 35.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other BankUnited news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $27,529.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKU. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,684,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,898,000 after buying an additional 252,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,895,000 after buying an additional 177,718 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,951,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,742,000 after buying an additional 297,652 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in BankUnited by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BankUnited by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,787,000 after purchasing an additional 69,768 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

