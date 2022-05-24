Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) vs. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) Head-To-Head Analysis

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Rating) and Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Get Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

This table compares Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and Baozun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A -22.81% -4.99% Baozun -2.34% -3.85% -2.07%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and Baozun, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A Baozun 0 4 1 0 2.20

Baozun has a consensus price target of $12.55, indicating a potential upside of 62.35%. Given Baozun’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Baozun is more favorable than Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.4% of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of Baozun shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.2% of Baozun shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and Baozun’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A Baozun $1.47 billion 0.37 -$32.56 million ($0.48) -16.17

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Baozun.

Summary

Baozun beats Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Baozun Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baozun Inc. provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment. It serves brand partners in various categories, including apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles. The company was formerly known as Baozun Cayman Inc. and changed its name to Baozun Inc. in March 2015. Baozun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.