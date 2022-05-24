Barclays Analysts Give TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) a €24.00 Price Target

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €24.00 ($25.53) target price by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TEG. Warburg Research set a €28.40 ($30.21) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($25.53) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($23.40) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($31.91) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of TAG Immobilien stock traded up €0.24 ($0.26) on Tuesday, reaching €18.80 ($20.00). 400,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,823. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €19.94 and its 200-day moving average price is €22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.86, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.53. TAG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €17.68 ($18.81) and a 1-year high of €29.37 ($31.24). The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.28.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

